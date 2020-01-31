All apartments in Midland
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

4129 Alpine Avenue

4129 Alpine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4129 Alpine Avenue, Midland, NC 28107
Midland

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Midland Home - Welcome to Midland! Enjoy a quaint ranch home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This wood frame home still has some original wooden accents on the inside with lots of charm. No appliances included.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4218546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4129 Alpine Avenue have any available units?
4129 Alpine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midland, NC.
Is 4129 Alpine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4129 Alpine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4129 Alpine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4129 Alpine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4129 Alpine Avenue offer parking?
No, 4129 Alpine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4129 Alpine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4129 Alpine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4129 Alpine Avenue have a pool?
No, 4129 Alpine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4129 Alpine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4129 Alpine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4129 Alpine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4129 Alpine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4129 Alpine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4129 Alpine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
