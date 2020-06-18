Rent Calculator
Home
/
Midland, NC
/
12540 Gotland
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12540 Gotland
12540 Gotland Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
12540 Gotland Rd, Midland, NC 28107
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEW 3 Bedroom Home - New to market! Be the first resident of this 1675 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Located in the Midland area minutes from I-485.
(RLNE5835149)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12540 Gotland have any available units?
12540 Gotland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Midland, NC
.
Is 12540 Gotland currently offering any rent specials?
12540 Gotland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12540 Gotland pet-friendly?
Yes, 12540 Gotland is pet friendly.
Does 12540 Gotland offer parking?
Yes, 12540 Gotland does offer parking.
Does 12540 Gotland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12540 Gotland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12540 Gotland have a pool?
No, 12540 Gotland does not have a pool.
Does 12540 Gotland have accessible units?
No, 12540 Gotland does not have accessible units.
Does 12540 Gotland have units with dishwashers?
No, 12540 Gotland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12540 Gotland have units with air conditioning?
No, 12540 Gotland does not have units with air conditioning.
