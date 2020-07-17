Rent Calculator
Bloomfield Estates
3714 Walkers Cove Trail
No Longer Available
Location
3714 Walkers Cove Trail, Mecklenburg County, NC 28214
Dixie - Berryhill
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Bloomfield Estates have any available units?
Bloomfield Estates doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mecklenburg County, NC
.
What amenities does Bloomfield Estates have?
Some of Bloomfield Estates's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is Bloomfield Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Bloomfield Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bloomfield Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Bloomfield Estates is pet friendly.
Does Bloomfield Estates offer parking?
Yes, Bloomfield Estates offers parking.
Does Bloomfield Estates have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bloomfield Estates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bloomfield Estates have a pool?
No, Bloomfield Estates does not have a pool.
Does Bloomfield Estates have accessible units?
No, Bloomfield Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Bloomfield Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bloomfield Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does Bloomfield Estates have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bloomfield Estates has units with air conditioning.
