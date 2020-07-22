All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Find more places like 9324 Sloan Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mecklenburg County, NC
/
9324 Sloan Forest Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

9324 Sloan Forest Drive

9324 Sloan Forest Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9324 Sloan Forest Dr, Mecklenburg County, NC 28215
Bradfield Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED - BUILT 2019 - LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED front & back yards! **FENCE OPTION: Privacy fence can be installed for $50/month + $250 fence installation fee.** Beautifully upgraded Edenton model has 4 BRs, 2.5 baths with 2106 s.f. Modern, wide-open floor plan has wood vinyl plank flooring throughout main level. Kitchen boasts upgraded shaker cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite countertops and center island! Opens to an expansive dining area and great room with lots of windows to provide welcoming natural light. Sliders step out to rear patio and a Bermuda grass sodded yard. Upstairs master bedroom has trey ceiling & ceiling fan, walk-in closet. Master bath has dual-sink vanity, tile shower and separate garden tub. (PICS ARE FROM 1 YR AGO AND WILL BE UPDATED ONCE VACATED -- occupied until 4/15 -- NO SHOWINGS UNTIL VACANT.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9324 Sloan Forest Drive have any available units?
9324 Sloan Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
What amenities does 9324 Sloan Forest Drive have?
Some of 9324 Sloan Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9324 Sloan Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9324 Sloan Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9324 Sloan Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9324 Sloan Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 9324 Sloan Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9324 Sloan Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 9324 Sloan Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9324 Sloan Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9324 Sloan Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 9324 Sloan Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9324 Sloan Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 9324 Sloan Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9324 Sloan Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9324 Sloan Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9324 Sloan Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9324 Sloan Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCPineville, NC
Monroe, NCLake Park, NCStallings, NCBelmont, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCLake Wylie, SCWaxhaw, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCNewton, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College