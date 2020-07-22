All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Find more places like 920 Grass Hollow Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mecklenburg County, NC
/
920 Grass Hollow Court
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

920 Grass Hollow Court

920 Grass Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

920 Grass Hollow Court, Mecklenburg County, NC 28216
Firestone - Garden Park

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,484 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5702117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Grass Hollow Court have any available units?
920 Grass Hollow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
Is 920 Grass Hollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
920 Grass Hollow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Grass Hollow Court pet-friendly?
No, 920 Grass Hollow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 920 Grass Hollow Court offer parking?
Yes, 920 Grass Hollow Court offers parking.
Does 920 Grass Hollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Grass Hollow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Grass Hollow Court have a pool?
Yes, 920 Grass Hollow Court has a pool.
Does 920 Grass Hollow Court have accessible units?
No, 920 Grass Hollow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Grass Hollow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Grass Hollow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 Grass Hollow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 Grass Hollow Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCPineville, NC
Monroe, NCLake Park, NCStallings, NCBelmont, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCLake Wylie, SCWaxhaw, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCNewton, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College