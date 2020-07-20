All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Last updated July 15 2019 at 2:55 PM

8524 Milton Morris Drive

8524 Milton Morris Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8524 Milton Morris Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC 28227

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8524 Milton Morris Drive have any available units?
8524 Milton Morris Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
Is 8524 Milton Morris Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8524 Milton Morris Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8524 Milton Morris Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8524 Milton Morris Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8524 Milton Morris Drive offer parking?
No, 8524 Milton Morris Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8524 Milton Morris Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8524 Milton Morris Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8524 Milton Morris Drive have a pool?
No, 8524 Milton Morris Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8524 Milton Morris Drive have accessible units?
No, 8524 Milton Morris Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8524 Milton Morris Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8524 Milton Morris Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8524 Milton Morris Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8524 Milton Morris Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
