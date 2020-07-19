All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Find more places like 7611 Swedish Ivy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mecklenburg County, NC
/
7611 Swedish Ivy Lane
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

7611 Swedish Ivy Lane

7611 Swedish Ivy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7611 Swedish Ivy Lane, Mecklenburg County, NC 28227

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,440 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4976028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7611 Swedish Ivy Lane have any available units?
7611 Swedish Ivy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
What amenities does 7611 Swedish Ivy Lane have?
Some of 7611 Swedish Ivy Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7611 Swedish Ivy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7611 Swedish Ivy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7611 Swedish Ivy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7611 Swedish Ivy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7611 Swedish Ivy Lane offer parking?
No, 7611 Swedish Ivy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7611 Swedish Ivy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7611 Swedish Ivy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7611 Swedish Ivy Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7611 Swedish Ivy Lane has a pool.
Does 7611 Swedish Ivy Lane have accessible units?
No, 7611 Swedish Ivy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7611 Swedish Ivy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7611 Swedish Ivy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7611 Swedish Ivy Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7611 Swedish Ivy Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr
Matthews, NC 28105
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr
Mint Hill, NC 28227
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCPineville, NC
Monroe, NCLake Park, NCStallings, NCBelmont, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCLake Wylie, SCWaxhaw, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCNewton, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College