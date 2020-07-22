Rent Calculator
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6226 Glen Teague Road
6226 Glenn Teague Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6226 Glenn Teague Road, Mecklenburg County, NC 28216
Amenities
patio / balcony
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Waterfront beautiful view of Mountain Island Lake enclosed porch deck patio overlook lake 2 out buildings open floor plan great room with vaulted ceilings
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6226 Glen Teague Road have any available units?
6226 Glen Teague Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mecklenburg County, NC
.
Is 6226 Glen Teague Road currently offering any rent specials?
6226 Glen Teague Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6226 Glen Teague Road pet-friendly?
No, 6226 Glen Teague Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County
.
Does 6226 Glen Teague Road offer parking?
No, 6226 Glen Teague Road does not offer parking.
Does 6226 Glen Teague Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6226 Glen Teague Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6226 Glen Teague Road have a pool?
No, 6226 Glen Teague Road does not have a pool.
Does 6226 Glen Teague Road have accessible units?
No, 6226 Glen Teague Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6226 Glen Teague Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6226 Glen Teague Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6226 Glen Teague Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6226 Glen Teague Road does not have units with air conditioning.
