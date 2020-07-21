All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Find more places like 6013 Vista Woods Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mecklenburg County, NC
/
6013 Vista Woods Ln
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:55 PM

6013 Vista Woods Ln

6013 Vista Woods Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6013 Vista Woods Ln, Mecklenburg County, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6013 Vista Woods Ln have any available units?
6013 Vista Woods Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
Is 6013 Vista Woods Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6013 Vista Woods Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6013 Vista Woods Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6013 Vista Woods Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6013 Vista Woods Ln offer parking?
No, 6013 Vista Woods Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6013 Vista Woods Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6013 Vista Woods Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6013 Vista Woods Ln have a pool?
No, 6013 Vista Woods Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6013 Vista Woods Ln have accessible units?
No, 6013 Vista Woods Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6013 Vista Woods Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6013 Vista Woods Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6013 Vista Woods Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6013 Vista Woods Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue
Matthews, NC 28105
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCPineville, NC
Monroe, NCLake Park, NCStallings, NCBelmont, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCLake Wylie, SCWaxhaw, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCNewton, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College