All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Find more places like 5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mecklenburg County, NC
/
5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive

5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC 28216
Oakdale North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5834 Brookfield Pointe Dr Charlotte NC · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1536 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Home Located in Desirable Neighborhood
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,536 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applic

(RLNE5882151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive have any available units?
5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive have?
Some of 5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive has a pool.
Does 5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5834 Brookfield Pointe Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Linden
605 Jetton St
Davidson, NC 28036
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCPineville, NC
Monroe, NCLake Park, NCStallings, NCBelmont, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCLake Wylie, SCWaxhaw, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCNewton, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity