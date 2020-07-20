Rent Calculator
All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Find more places like 4735 Sadler Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mecklenburg County, NC
/
4735 Sadler Rd
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:24 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4735 Sadler Rd
4735 Sadler Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4735 Sadler Road, Mecklenburg County, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
-
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE2933299)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4735 Sadler Rd have any available units?
4735 Sadler Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mecklenburg County, NC
.
Is 4735 Sadler Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4735 Sadler Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4735 Sadler Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4735 Sadler Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4735 Sadler Rd offer parking?
No, 4735 Sadler Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4735 Sadler Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4735 Sadler Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4735 Sadler Rd have a pool?
No, 4735 Sadler Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4735 Sadler Rd have accessible units?
No, 4735 Sadler Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4735 Sadler Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4735 Sadler Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4735 Sadler Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4735 Sadler Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
