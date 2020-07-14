All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Find more places like 3805 Pimilico Trace Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mecklenburg County, NC
/
3805 Pimilico Trace Lane
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

3805 Pimilico Trace Lane

3805 Pimilico Trace Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3805 Pimilico Trace Lane, Mecklenburg County, NC 28216
Mountain Island

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,580 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE5094570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 Pimilico Trace Lane have any available units?
3805 Pimilico Trace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
What amenities does 3805 Pimilico Trace Lane have?
Some of 3805 Pimilico Trace Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 Pimilico Trace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3805 Pimilico Trace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 Pimilico Trace Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3805 Pimilico Trace Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3805 Pimilico Trace Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3805 Pimilico Trace Lane offers parking.
Does 3805 Pimilico Trace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 Pimilico Trace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 Pimilico Trace Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3805 Pimilico Trace Lane has a pool.
Does 3805 Pimilico Trace Lane have accessible units?
No, 3805 Pimilico Trace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 Pimilico Trace Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3805 Pimilico Trace Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3805 Pimilico Trace Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3805 Pimilico Trace Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCPineville, NC
Monroe, NCLake Park, NCStallings, NCBelmont, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCLake Wylie, SCWaxhaw, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCNewton, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College