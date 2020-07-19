All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Find more places like 3535 Joel Turner Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mecklenburg County, NC
/
3535 Joel Turner Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3535 Joel Turner Drive

3535 Joel Turner Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3535 Joel Turner Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC 28216
Oakdale North

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and professionally installed flooring. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 Joel Turner Drive have any available units?
3535 Joel Turner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
Is 3535 Joel Turner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3535 Joel Turner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 Joel Turner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3535 Joel Turner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3535 Joel Turner Drive offer parking?
No, 3535 Joel Turner Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3535 Joel Turner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3535 Joel Turner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 Joel Turner Drive have a pool?
No, 3535 Joel Turner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3535 Joel Turner Drive have accessible units?
No, 3535 Joel Turner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 Joel Turner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3535 Joel Turner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3535 Joel Turner Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3535 Joel Turner Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Davy
514 E 35th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCPineville, NC
Monroe, NCLake Park, NCStallings, NCBelmont, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCLake Wylie, SCWaxhaw, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCNewton, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College