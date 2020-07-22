All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Find more places like 3331 Ringtail Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mecklenburg County, NC
/
3331 Ringtail Lane
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

3331 Ringtail Lane

3331 Ringtail Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3331 Ringtail Lane, Mecklenburg County, NC 28216
Mountain Island

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3331 Ringtail Lane have any available units?
3331 Ringtail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
Is 3331 Ringtail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3331 Ringtail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3331 Ringtail Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3331 Ringtail Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3331 Ringtail Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3331 Ringtail Lane offers parking.
Does 3331 Ringtail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3331 Ringtail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3331 Ringtail Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3331 Ringtail Lane has a pool.
Does 3331 Ringtail Lane have accessible units?
No, 3331 Ringtail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3331 Ringtail Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3331 Ringtail Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3331 Ringtail Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3331 Ringtail Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Stone Ridge
8940 Camden Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCPineville, NC
Monroe, NCLake Park, NCStallings, NCBelmont, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCLake Wylie, SCWaxhaw, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCNewton, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College