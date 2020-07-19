All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2914 Pirates Place

2914 Pirates Place · No Longer Available
Location

2914 Pirates Place, Mecklenburg County, NC 28216
Oakdale North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neautral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2914 Pirates Place have any available units?
2914 Pirates Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
Is 2914 Pirates Place currently offering any rent specials?
2914 Pirates Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 Pirates Place pet-friendly?
No, 2914 Pirates Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 2914 Pirates Place offer parking?
No, 2914 Pirates Place does not offer parking.
Does 2914 Pirates Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2914 Pirates Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 Pirates Place have a pool?
No, 2914 Pirates Place does not have a pool.
Does 2914 Pirates Place have accessible units?
No, 2914 Pirates Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 Pirates Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2914 Pirates Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2914 Pirates Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2914 Pirates Place does not have units with air conditioning.
