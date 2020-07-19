Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mecklenburg County, NC
/
1711 Hudson Graham Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1711 Hudson Graham Lane
1711 Hudson Graham Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1711 Hudson Graham Lane, Mecklenburg County, NC 28216
Firestone - Garden Park
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
move in ready!! 3 bed/2 bath home with a nice, private backyard and storage shed. Brand new carpet, flooring, and paint throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1711 Hudson Graham Lane have any available units?
1711 Hudson Graham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mecklenburg County, NC
.
Is 1711 Hudson Graham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Hudson Graham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 Hudson Graham Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1711 Hudson Graham Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County
.
Does 1711 Hudson Graham Lane offer parking?
No, 1711 Hudson Graham Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1711 Hudson Graham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 Hudson Graham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 Hudson Graham Lane have a pool?
No, 1711 Hudson Graham Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1711 Hudson Graham Lane have accessible units?
No, 1711 Hudson Graham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 Hudson Graham Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 Hudson Graham Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1711 Hudson Graham Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1711 Hudson Graham Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
