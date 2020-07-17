All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

15003 Boudins Lane

15003 Boudins Lane · (704) 661-5922
Location

15003 Boudins Lane, Mecklenburg County, NC 28278
Pleasant Hill Road

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2462 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Lawn care included - Sought-after, upscale neighborhood of The Palisades! Home has 5 BRs, 2.5 baths and 2862 s.f. of living space. Beautiful kitchen has granite counter tops and large center island, tile backsplash stainless steel appliances. Large office is privately located on main level as well as a formal dining room and spacious great room. Bedrooms are on 2nd level. Master BR has trey ceiling and master bath with separate garden tub and shower and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy the rear deck and wooded view. Neighborhood amenities: pool, clubhouse, playground, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts, walking trails & more! Fantastic location near every kind of shopping and dining and convenient access to I-77 and I-485. 3-D TOUR LINK: https://www.insidemaps.com/project/4uyY8aib8s/listing?env=production

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15003 Boudins Lane have any available units?
15003 Boudins Lane has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15003 Boudins Lane have?
Some of 15003 Boudins Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15003 Boudins Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15003 Boudins Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15003 Boudins Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15003 Boudins Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 15003 Boudins Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15003 Boudins Lane offers parking.
Does 15003 Boudins Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15003 Boudins Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15003 Boudins Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15003 Boudins Lane has a pool.
Does 15003 Boudins Lane have accessible units?
No, 15003 Boudins Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15003 Boudins Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15003 Boudins Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15003 Boudins Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15003 Boudins Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
