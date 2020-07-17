15003 Boudins Lane

Amenities

Lawn care included - Sought-after, upscale neighborhood of The Palisades! Home has 5 BRs, 2.5 baths and 2862 s.f. of living space. Beautiful kitchen has granite counter tops and large center island, tile backsplash stainless steel appliances. Large office is privately located on main level as well as a formal dining room and spacious great room. Bedrooms are on 2nd level. Master BR has trey ceiling and master bath with separate garden tub and shower and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy the rear deck and wooded view. Neighborhood amenities: pool, clubhouse, playground, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts, walking trails & more! Fantastic location near every kind of shopping and dining and convenient access to I-77 and I-485. 3-D TOUR LINK: https://www.insidemaps.com/project/4uyY8aib8s/listing?env=production