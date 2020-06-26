14923 Boudins Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

The Palisades - BUILT 2018! LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! Beautiful home in SW Charlotte in highly desirable community offers 5 BRs, 2.5 baths and 2888 s.f. Full of upgrades. Luxury vinyl plank thru main level. Features a lg kitchen ww/ith granite counter tops, center island, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, 42" white cabinetry. Open floor plan has great room, separate dining room, formal living room! Large BRs and laundry upstairs. Over-sized walk-in closets. Master BR has trey ceiling; master bath w/dual sinks, separate walk-in shower & garden tub, massive walk-in closet. Amenity-filled community: golf course, club house, swimming pool, walking trails, tennis courts and lots of green space! Lg covered front porch. Rear deck overlooking back yard with trees. (PICS ARE FROM 2019 AND WILL BE UPDATED ONCE VACATED. OCCUPIED UNTIL 8/7 - AVAILABLE 8/21.) 2019 3-D TOUR LINK: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=0Sq8zzQUXR&env=production