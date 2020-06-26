All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Find more places like 14923 Boudins Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mecklenburg County, NC
/
14923 Boudins Lane
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

14923 Boudins Lane

14923 Boudins Lane · (704) 661-5922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14923 Boudins Lane, Mecklenburg County, NC 28278
Pleasant Hill Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,445

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
The Palisades - BUILT 2018! LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! Beautiful home in SW Charlotte in highly desirable community offers 5 BRs, 2.5 baths and 2888 s.f. Full of upgrades. Luxury vinyl plank thru main level. Features a lg kitchen ww/ith granite counter tops, center island, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, 42" white cabinetry. Open floor plan has great room, separate dining room, formal living room! Large BRs and laundry upstairs. Over-sized walk-in closets. Master BR has trey ceiling; master bath w/dual sinks, separate walk-in shower & garden tub, massive walk-in closet. Amenity-filled community: golf course, club house, swimming pool, walking trails, tennis courts and lots of green space! Lg covered front porch. Rear deck overlooking back yard with trees. (PICS ARE FROM 2019 AND WILL BE UPDATED ONCE VACATED. OCCUPIED UNTIL 8/7 - AVAILABLE 8/21.) 2019 3-D TOUR LINK: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=0Sq8zzQUXR&env=production

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14923 Boudins Lane have any available units?
14923 Boudins Lane has a unit available for $2,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14923 Boudins Lane have?
Some of 14923 Boudins Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14923 Boudins Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14923 Boudins Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14923 Boudins Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14923 Boudins Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 14923 Boudins Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14923 Boudins Lane offers parking.
Does 14923 Boudins Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14923 Boudins Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14923 Boudins Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14923 Boudins Lane has a pool.
Does 14923 Boudins Lane have accessible units?
No, 14923 Boudins Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14923 Boudins Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14923 Boudins Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14923 Boudins Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14923 Boudins Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 14923 Boudins Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCPineville, NC
Monroe, NCLake Park, NCStallings, NCBelmont, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCLake Wylie, SCWaxhaw, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCNewton, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity