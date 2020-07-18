All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

14529 Limestone Lane

14529 Limestone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14529 Limestone Lane, Mecklenburg County, NC 28134
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
- You'll be IMPRESSED with this UPDATED 3BDRM, 2.5BA, 2CAR-GAR Home w/ALL FORMALS!! Spacious Open Floorplan - Liv Rm, leads to Din Rm and an AMAZING Kitchen (Granite Countertops, SS Refrig - Range & Microwave o'Range) then to the Great Rm w/FP overlooking the Rear Yard. Master Bdrm Suite w/DELUXE Bath - Granite Countertops, Upgraded Fixtures, Hardware, Ceramic Tile/Surround - Dual Vanity, Garden Tub, Separate Shower!! Rear Yard is fenced & features a screened in porch.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5914695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

