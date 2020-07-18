14529 Limestone Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly pool

- You'll be IMPRESSED with this UPDATED 3BDRM, 2.5BA, 2CAR-GAR Home w/ALL FORMALS!! Spacious Open Floorplan - Liv Rm, leads to Din Rm and an AMAZING Kitchen (Granite Countertops, SS Refrig - Range & Microwave o'Range) then to the Great Rm w/FP overlooking the Rear Yard. Master Bdrm Suite w/DELUXE Bath - Granite Countertops, Upgraded Fixtures, Hardware, Ceramic Tile/Surround - Dual Vanity, Garden Tub, Separate Shower!! Rear Yard is fenced & features a screened in porch.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5914695)