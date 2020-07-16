All apartments in Mecklenburg County
13816 Dansington Court

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13816 Dansington Court, Mecklenburg County, NC 28134
Ballantyne West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13816 Dansington Court Pineville NC · Avail. now

$1,349

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,212 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5512447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13816 Dansington Court have any available units?
13816 Dansington Court has a unit available for $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13816 Dansington Court currently offering any rent specials?
13816 Dansington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13816 Dansington Court pet-friendly?
No, 13816 Dansington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 13816 Dansington Court offer parking?
No, 13816 Dansington Court does not offer parking.
Does 13816 Dansington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13816 Dansington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13816 Dansington Court have a pool?
Yes, 13816 Dansington Court has a pool.
Does 13816 Dansington Court have accessible units?
No, 13816 Dansington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13816 Dansington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13816 Dansington Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 13816 Dansington Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13816 Dansington Court does not have units with air conditioning.
