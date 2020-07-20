All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Last updated October 21 2019 at 2:07 PM

1339 Braveheart Lane

1339 Braveheart Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1339 Braveheart Lane, Mecklenburg County, NC 28216
Oakdale North

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 Braveheart Lane have any available units?
1339 Braveheart Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
Is 1339 Braveheart Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1339 Braveheart Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 Braveheart Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1339 Braveheart Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1339 Braveheart Lane offer parking?
No, 1339 Braveheart Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1339 Braveheart Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1339 Braveheart Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 Braveheart Lane have a pool?
No, 1339 Braveheart Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1339 Braveheart Lane have accessible units?
No, 1339 Braveheart Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 Braveheart Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1339 Braveheart Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1339 Braveheart Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1339 Braveheart Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
