All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Find more places like 12515 Leaning Pine Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mecklenburg County, NC
/
12515 Leaning Pine Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

12515 Leaning Pine Lane

12515 Leaning Pine Lane · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12515 Leaning Pine Lane, Mecklenburg County, NC 28215
Bradfield Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12515 Leaning Pine Lane Charlotte NC · Avail. now

$1,649

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1948 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,948 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5852449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12515 Leaning Pine Lane have any available units?
12515 Leaning Pine Lane has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 12515 Leaning Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12515 Leaning Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12515 Leaning Pine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12515 Leaning Pine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 12515 Leaning Pine Lane offer parking?
No, 12515 Leaning Pine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12515 Leaning Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12515 Leaning Pine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12515 Leaning Pine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12515 Leaning Pine Lane has a pool.
Does 12515 Leaning Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 12515 Leaning Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12515 Leaning Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12515 Leaning Pine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12515 Leaning Pine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12515 Leaning Pine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12515 Leaning Pine Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCPineville, NC
Monroe, NCLake Park, NCStallings, NCBelmont, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCLake Wylie, SCWaxhaw, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCNewton, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity