All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Find more places like 11805 Jacobs Ridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mecklenburg County, NC
/
11805 Jacobs Ridge Court
Last updated May 5 2020 at 10:18 PM

11805 Jacobs Ridge Court

11805 Jacobs Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11805 Jacobs Ridge Court, Mecklenburg County, NC 28134
Ballantyne West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11805 Jacobs Ridge Court have any available units?
11805 Jacobs Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
Is 11805 Jacobs Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
11805 Jacobs Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11805 Jacobs Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11805 Jacobs Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 11805 Jacobs Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 11805 Jacobs Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 11805 Jacobs Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11805 Jacobs Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11805 Jacobs Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 11805 Jacobs Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 11805 Jacobs Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 11805 Jacobs Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11805 Jacobs Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11805 Jacobs Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11805 Jacobs Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11805 Jacobs Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Broadstone Lemmond Farm
11901 Albemarle Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCPineville, NC
Monroe, NCLake Park, NCStallings, NCBelmont, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCLake Wylie, SCWaxhaw, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCNewton, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College