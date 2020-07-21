Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mecklenburg County, NC
/
10136 Reindeer Way Ln
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10136 Reindeer Way Ln
10136 Reindeer Way Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10136 Reindeer Way Lane, Mecklenburg County, NC 28216
Wedgewood
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Available 10/05/19 Holly Ridge - Property Id: 140090
Assigned Parking Spots in front of the property
Good Schools
Quiet neighborhood w/pool
Located in Northlake Area
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140090p
Property Id 140090
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5043755)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10136 Reindeer Way Ln have any available units?
10136 Reindeer Way Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mecklenburg County, NC
.
What amenities does 10136 Reindeer Way Ln have?
Some of 10136 Reindeer Way Ln's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10136 Reindeer Way Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10136 Reindeer Way Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10136 Reindeer Way Ln pet-friendly?
No, 10136 Reindeer Way Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County
.
Does 10136 Reindeer Way Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10136 Reindeer Way Ln offers parking.
Does 10136 Reindeer Way Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10136 Reindeer Way Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10136 Reindeer Way Ln have a pool?
Yes, 10136 Reindeer Way Ln has a pool.
Does 10136 Reindeer Way Ln have accessible units?
No, 10136 Reindeer Way Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10136 Reindeer Way Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10136 Reindeer Way Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 10136 Reindeer Way Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 10136 Reindeer Way Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
