Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Deerfield Crossing

600 Deerfield Trace · (336) 283-8593
Location

600 Deerfield Trace, Mebane, NC 27302

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0702 · Avail. Jul 25

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 0715 · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1206 · Avail. now

$939

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Deerfield Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cc payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
Deerfield Crossing is located at 600 Deerfield Trace Mebane, NC and is managed by RAM Partners, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Deerfield Crossing offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 714 to 1144 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, BBQ/Picnic Area, Bike Racks, Business Center, Dishwasher and more. Property is located in the 27302 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Deerfield Crossing have any available units?
Deerfield Crossing has 3 units available starting at $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Deerfield Crossing have?
Some of Deerfield Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Deerfield Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Deerfield Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Deerfield Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Deerfield Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Deerfield Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Deerfield Crossing offers parking.
Does Deerfield Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Deerfield Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Deerfield Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Deerfield Crossing has a pool.
Does Deerfield Crossing have accessible units?
No, Deerfield Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Deerfield Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Deerfield Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Deerfield Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Deerfield Crossing has units with air conditioning.
