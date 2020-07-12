Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven Property Amenities accepts section 8 business center clubhouse gym playground pool cc payments bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments hot tub internet access

Deerfield Crossing is located at 600 Deerfield Trace Mebane, NC and is managed by RAM Partners, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Deerfield Crossing offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 714 to 1144 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, BBQ/Picnic Area, Bike Racks, Business Center, Dishwasher and more. Property is located in the 27302 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.