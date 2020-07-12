Amenities
Deerfield Crossing is located at 600 Deerfield Trace Mebane, NC and is managed by RAM Partners, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Deerfield Crossing offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 714 to 1144 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, BBQ/Picnic Area, Bike Racks, Business Center, Dishwasher and more. Property is located in the 27302 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.