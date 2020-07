Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities microwave stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym green community parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage media room cats allowed bike storage coffee bar community garden conference room guest parking internet access online portal package receiving

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Carden Place is now showing gorgeous apartments in Mebane, NC with beautifully designed interiors and finishes. The community's location puts you in the heart of Mebane, away from all of the distractions of the city. Carden Place is seconds away from shopping at Walmart Supercenter and the Tanger Outlets. A half-hour drive away, you will find the neighboring city of Greensboro for plenty of exciting entertainment opportunities. As you make your way into your Carden Place apartment for the first time, you will love what you see. The open kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel GE appliances, including a built-in microwave. The kitchen offers plenty of space for your dinner plates and other kitchen essentials in the gorgeous, wood-style cabinets. The kitchen also comes with stunning complementing accents, including ...