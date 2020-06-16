508 Bunker Ct

Amenities
Open concept home in popular Arrowhead community convenient to shopping, hwys! 3Bed/2Ba with 1st floor w/hardwoods, FR w/stacked stone corner fireplace, light & bright Kitchen w/SS appliances, granite counters & center island. Back Patio & 2 car garage. Upstairs, spacious master w/tray ceiling, lg. WIC, BA w/garden tub/separate shower. Lg. loft & 2 additional BRs & BA. W/D included. Community pool. Landlord believes residence contains approx 2446 sq. ft. of Living Area, Tenant shall independently verify.