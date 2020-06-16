All apartments in Mebane
508 Bunker Ct

508 Bunker Drive · (919) 882-7742
Location

508 Bunker Drive, Mebane, NC 27302

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2466 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Open concept home in popular Arrowhead community convenient to shopping, hwys! 3Bed/2Ba with 1st floor w/hardwoods, FR w/stacked stone corner fireplace, light & bright Kitchen w/SS appliances, granite counters & center island. Back Patio & 2 car garage. Upstairs, spacious master w/tray ceiling, lg. WIC, BA w/garden tub/separate shower. Lg. loft & 2 additional BRs & BA. W/D included. Community pool. Landlord believes residence contains approx 2446 sq. ft. of Living Area, Tenant shall independently verify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

