Home
/
Matthews, NC
/
9731 CHASE VIEW Drive
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM
9731 CHASE VIEW Drive
9731 Chase View Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
9731 Chase View Dr, Matthews, NC 28105
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Brand new construction, house has never been living in. Open floor plan, one level. House is conveniently located,
minutes from Independence Blvd and uptown Charlotte.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive have any available units?
9731 CHASE VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Matthews, NC
.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Matthews Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive have?
Some of 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9731 CHASE VIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Matthews
.
Does 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
