All apartments in Matthews
Find more places like 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Matthews, NC
/
9731 CHASE VIEW Drive
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM

9731 CHASE VIEW Drive

9731 Chase View Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Matthews
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9731 Chase View Dr, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Brand new construction, house has never been living in. Open floor plan, one level. House is conveniently located,
minutes from Independence Blvd and uptown Charlotte.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive have any available units?
9731 CHASE VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive have?
Some of 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9731 CHASE VIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matthews.
Does 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9731 CHASE VIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr
Matthews, NC 28105
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr
Matthews, NC 28105
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue
Matthews, NC 28105
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane
Matthews, NC 28105
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr
Matthews, NC 28105
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave
Matthews, NC 28105

Similar Pages

Matthews 1 BedroomsMatthews 2 Bedrooms
Matthews Apartments with PoolMatthews Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Matthews Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC
Belmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College