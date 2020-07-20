814 E CHARLES ST., MATTHEWS N.C.)

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed pet friendly

Cute 2 bed/1bath house with laundry room in a quiet neighborhood in the historical town of Matthews. Has hardwood floors throughout house with tile floors in kitchen and bath. Electric utilities with central heat/air. Near downtown Matthews. Also near the Mecklenburg County Sportplex in Matthews. This location is near the future CAT Sliverline transit stop at Sportplex. Energy efficient, on 1 acre of land. Great home for couple/ or retirement.