814 E CHARLES ST., MATTHEWS N.C.)
Last updated March 26 2019 at 12:05 AM

814 E CHARLES ST., MATTHEWS N.C.)

814 E Charles St · No Longer Available
Location

814 E Charles St, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 bed/1bath house with laundry room in a quiet neighborhood in the historical town of Matthews. Has hardwood floors throughout house with tile floors in kitchen and bath. Electric utilities with central heat/air. Near downtown Matthews. Also near the Mecklenburg County Sportplex in Matthews. This location is near the future CAT Sliverline transit stop at Sportplex. Energy efficient, on 1 acre of land. Great home for couple/ or retirement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

