Cute 2 bed/1bath house with laundry room in a quiet neighborhood in the historical town of Matthews. Has hardwood floors throughout house with tile floors in kitchen and bath. Electric utilities with central heat/air. Near downtown Matthews. Also near the Mecklenburg County Sportplex in Matthews. This location is near the future CAT Sliverline transit stop at Sportplex. Energy efficient, on 1 acre of land. Great home for couple/ or retirement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 814 E CHARLES ST., MATTHEWS N.C.) have any available units?
814 E CHARLES ST., MATTHEWS N.C.) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 E CHARLES ST., MATTHEWS N.C.) have?
Some of 814 E CHARLES ST., MATTHEWS N.C.)'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 E CHARLES ST., MATTHEWS N.C.) currently offering any rent specials?
814 E CHARLES ST., MATTHEWS N.C.) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 E CHARLES ST., MATTHEWS N.C.) pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 E CHARLES ST., MATTHEWS N.C.) is pet friendly.
Does 814 E CHARLES ST., MATTHEWS N.C.) offer parking?
Yes, 814 E CHARLES ST., MATTHEWS N.C.) offers parking.
Does 814 E CHARLES ST., MATTHEWS N.C.) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 E CHARLES ST., MATTHEWS N.C.) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 E CHARLES ST., MATTHEWS N.C.) have a pool?
No, 814 E CHARLES ST., MATTHEWS N.C.) does not have a pool.
Does 814 E CHARLES ST., MATTHEWS N.C.) have accessible units?
No, 814 E CHARLES ST., MATTHEWS N.C.) does not have accessible units.
Does 814 E CHARLES ST., MATTHEWS N.C.) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 E CHARLES ST., MATTHEWS N.C.) has units with dishwashers.