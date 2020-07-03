All apartments in Matthews
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:30 PM

7800 Greylock Ridge Road

7800 Greylock Ridge Road · (704) 728-0086
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7800 Greylock Ridge Road, Matthews, NC 28105

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3265 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Coming Soon - Avail for showing 7/15. A stunning and classic 2 story brick home in Matthews featuring 5 roomy bedrooms, large family room with gas fireplace and a good sized living room that opens to the dining area. Open kitchen features island, granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances. This home has it all. No smoking inside. $2495.00 deposit, and $350/pet deposit before move-in. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. All you need to do is register at www.Rently.com to get access code for that lockbox All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home will be required to pay a $40 application fee. * PLEASE NOTE: WE DO NOT ADVERTISE OUR AVAILABLE PROPERTIES ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU SEE THIS HOME ON CRAIGSLIST, PLEASE FLAG THE LISTING AND CONTACT OUR OFFICE IMMEDIATELY. *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 Greylock Ridge Road have any available units?
7800 Greylock Ridge Road has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 7800 Greylock Ridge Road have?
Some of 7800 Greylock Ridge Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 Greylock Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
7800 Greylock Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 Greylock Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7800 Greylock Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 7800 Greylock Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 7800 Greylock Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 7800 Greylock Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7800 Greylock Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 Greylock Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 7800 Greylock Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 7800 Greylock Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 7800 Greylock Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 Greylock Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7800 Greylock Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
