7800 Greylock Ridge Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Coming Soon - Avail for showing 7/15. A stunning and classic 2 story brick home in Matthews featuring 5 roomy bedrooms, large family room with gas fireplace and a good sized living room that opens to the dining area. Open kitchen features island, granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances. This home has it all. No smoking inside. $2495.00 deposit, and $350/pet deposit before move-in. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. All you need to do is register at www.Rently.com to get access code for that lockbox All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home will be required to pay a $40 application fee. * PLEASE NOTE: WE DO NOT ADVERTISE OUR AVAILABLE PROPERTIES ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU SEE THIS HOME ON CRAIGSLIST, PLEASE FLAG THE LISTING AND CONTACT OUR OFFICE IMMEDIATELY. *