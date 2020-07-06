All apartments in Matthews
Last updated October 9 2019 at 5:06 PM

7724 Greylock Ridge Road

7724 Greylock Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

7724 Greylock Ridge Road, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers so much room for your family to grow, with a spacious bonus room and a quarter acre yard. So many memories are waiting to be made! Home includes stainless steel appliances, attached garage and a beautiful sun room.

Please note that carpets will be cleaned and touch up paint will be done prior to new tenant moving in.

Pet accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. No Section 8. $2,200 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.

All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lock box.It's important to know that the code to the lock box will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7724 Greylock Ridge Road have any available units?
7724 Greylock Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 7724 Greylock Ridge Road have?
Some of 7724 Greylock Ridge Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7724 Greylock Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
7724 Greylock Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7724 Greylock Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7724 Greylock Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 7724 Greylock Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 7724 Greylock Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 7724 Greylock Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7724 Greylock Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7724 Greylock Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 7724 Greylock Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 7724 Greylock Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 7724 Greylock Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7724 Greylock Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7724 Greylock Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.

