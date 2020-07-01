All apartments in Matthews
Find more places like 733 Meadow Lake Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Matthews, NC
/
733 Meadow Lake Dr
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

733 Meadow Lake Dr

733 Meadow Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Matthews
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

733 Meadow Lake Drive, Matthews, NC 28105
Matthews Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 bed, 2.5 baths Colonial available for rent - Awesome Downtown Matthews location - - Super spacious open floor plan 4 bed, 2.5 bath Colonial home available for rent in coveted downtown Matthews location! Over 2700 sqft! Freshly painted with new carpet in some of the bedrooms. 2 car garage & cul-de-sac location make this a great family home! Very large corner lot make for a great size back yard. Screened in porch just off the kitchen allows for great entertaining. Upstairs laundry. Vaulted ceilings in master bedroom as well as super large master closet. Loft area upstairs would make for a great small office/tv station area for kids. Let's make this your new home - just in time for school!

Please fill out online application at www.QcmsCharlotte.com/Vacancies - include copy of ID/Social/Last 2 months of paystubs for every person over the age of 18 who will be living in the property. $45 application fee per person. $350 non-refundable pet deposit. One pet allowed not to exceed 30lbs.

(RLNE5071901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 Meadow Lake Dr have any available units?
733 Meadow Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 Meadow Lake Dr have?
Some of 733 Meadow Lake Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 Meadow Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
733 Meadow Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Meadow Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 733 Meadow Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 733 Meadow Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 733 Meadow Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 733 Meadow Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 Meadow Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Meadow Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 733 Meadow Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 733 Meadow Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 733 Meadow Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Meadow Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 Meadow Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr
Matthews, NC 28105
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr
Matthews, NC 28105
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave
Matthews, NC 28105
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue
Matthews, NC 28105
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane
Matthews, NC 28105
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr
Matthews, NC 28105

Similar Pages

Matthews 1 BedroomsMatthews 2 Bedrooms
Matthews Apartments with PoolMatthews Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Matthews Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC
Belmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College