733 Meadow Lake Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 bed, 2.5 baths Colonial available for rent - Awesome Downtown Matthews location - - Super spacious open floor plan 4 bed, 2.5 bath Colonial home available for rent in coveted downtown Matthews location! Over 2700 sqft! Freshly painted with new carpet in some of the bedrooms. 2 car garage & cul-de-sac location make this a great family home! Very large corner lot make for a great size back yard. Screened in porch just off the kitchen allows for great entertaining. Upstairs laundry. Vaulted ceilings in master bedroom as well as super large master closet. Loft area upstairs would make for a great small office/tv station area for kids. Let's make this your new home - just in time for school!



Please fill out online application at www.QcmsCharlotte.com/Vacancies - include copy of ID/Social/Last 2 months of paystubs for every person over the age of 18 who will be living in the property. $45 application fee per person. $350 non-refundable pet deposit. One pet allowed not to exceed 30lbs.



(RLNE5071901)