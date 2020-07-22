All apartments in Matthews
630 Creekwood Court
Last updated January 16 2020 at 4:53 PM

630 Creekwood Court

630 Creekwood Ct · No Longer Available
Location

630 Creekwood Ct, Matthews, NC 28105
Wood Hollow

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Creekwood Court have any available units?
630 Creekwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
Is 630 Creekwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
630 Creekwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Creekwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 Creekwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 630 Creekwood Court offer parking?
No, 630 Creekwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 630 Creekwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Creekwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Creekwood Court have a pool?
No, 630 Creekwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 630 Creekwood Court have accessible units?
No, 630 Creekwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Creekwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 Creekwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 630 Creekwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 Creekwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
