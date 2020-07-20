All apartments in Matthews
432 McLeod Street

Location

432 Mcleod Street, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Charming brick ranch in the heart of Matthews. Steps from downtown. Neutral paint, hardwood floors throughout. Inviting kitchen with island and ship lap built-ins in dining area. Nice sized bedrooms. Fenced yard. A must see!

(RLNE4925281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

