- Charming brick ranch in the heart of Matthews. Steps from downtown. Neutral paint, hardwood floors throughout. Inviting kitchen with island and ship lap built-ins in dining area. Nice sized bedrooms. Fenced yard. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 432 McLeod Street have any available units?
432 McLeod Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 McLeod Street have?
Some of 432 McLeod Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 McLeod Street currently offering any rent specials?
432 McLeod Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 McLeod Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 432 McLeod Street is pet friendly.
Does 432 McLeod Street offer parking?
Yes, 432 McLeod Street offers parking.
Does 432 McLeod Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 432 McLeod Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 McLeod Street have a pool?
No, 432 McLeod Street does not have a pool.
Does 432 McLeod Street have accessible units?
No, 432 McLeod Street does not have accessible units.
Does 432 McLeod Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 McLeod Street has units with dishwashers.