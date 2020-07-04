Rent Calculator
424 Vinecrest Dr
424 Vinecrest Dr
424 Vinecrest Drive
·
Location
424 Vinecrest Drive, Matthews, NC 28105
Pine Forest
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
3 BR 1.5 Bath. Remodeled kitchen with new Granite Countertops & All New Stainless Steel Appliances. Close and convenient to downtown Matthews and I-485.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 424 Vinecrest Dr have any available units?
424 Vinecrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Matthews, NC
.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Matthews Rent Report
.
What amenities does 424 Vinecrest Dr have?
Some of 424 Vinecrest Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 424 Vinecrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
424 Vinecrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Vinecrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 424 Vinecrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Matthews
.
Does 424 Vinecrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 424 Vinecrest Dr offers parking.
Does 424 Vinecrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Vinecrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Vinecrest Dr have a pool?
No, 424 Vinecrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 424 Vinecrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 424 Vinecrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Vinecrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 Vinecrest Dr has units with dishwashers.
