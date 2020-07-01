1162 Dean Hall Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar game room parking garage

Don't miss this wonderful townhome in the heart of Matthews just a block away from historic downtown! Walking distance to coffee shops, bars, restaurants, shopping, the Matthew’s Farmers Market and a brewery. Brand new carpeting and fresh paint. Easy access to Hwy 74 and 485 and only 20 minutes to Uptown. Spacious open floor plan, chef's kitchen with granite countertops & gleaming hardwoods, private back deck off kitchen, 2 bedrooms & 2 baths up plus an additional flex space on the lower level with a half bath (could be 3rd bedroom, office, or game room), and one car garage. Brand new washer and dryer included. Pets accepted conditionally. Good credit required (min 625) and no eviction history.