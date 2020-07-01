All apartments in Matthews
Last updated April 28 2020

1162 Dean Hall Lane

1162 Dean Hall Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1162 Dean Hall Lane, Matthews, NC 28105
Downtown Matthews

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
game room
parking
garage
Don't miss this wonderful townhome in the heart of Matthews just a block away from historic downtown! Walking distance to coffee shops, bars, restaurants, shopping, the Matthew’s Farmers Market and a brewery. Brand new carpeting and fresh paint. Easy access to Hwy 74 and 485 and only 20 minutes to Uptown. Spacious open floor plan, chef's kitchen with granite countertops & gleaming hardwoods, private back deck off kitchen, 2 bedrooms & 2 baths up plus an additional flex space on the lower level with a half bath (could be 3rd bedroom, office, or game room), and one car garage. Brand new washer and dryer included. Pets accepted conditionally. Good credit required (min 625) and no eviction history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1162 Dean Hall Lane have any available units?
1162 Dean Hall Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 1162 Dean Hall Lane have?
Some of 1162 Dean Hall Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1162 Dean Hall Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1162 Dean Hall Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1162 Dean Hall Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1162 Dean Hall Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1162 Dean Hall Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1162 Dean Hall Lane offers parking.
Does 1162 Dean Hall Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1162 Dean Hall Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1162 Dean Hall Lane have a pool?
No, 1162 Dean Hall Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1162 Dean Hall Lane have accessible units?
No, 1162 Dean Hall Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1162 Dean Hall Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1162 Dean Hall Lane has units with dishwashers.

