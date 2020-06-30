All apartments in Matthews
Find more places like 1114 Glenshannon Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Matthews, NC
/
1114 Glenshannon Rd
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

1114 Glenshannon Rd

1114 Glenshannon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Matthews
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1114 Glenshannon Road, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Prestine move in ready home located in the Country Place Subdivision in Matthews! - This Updated split entry home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, the kitchen includes all updated stainless steel appliances, kitchen island with a breakfast , pantry and ample storage. Also included is beautiful screened in porch, large private yard that includes a 12 x 20 storage shed, gas log fireplace in the living room, beautiful updated baths and so much more ! Washer and dryer included in rental. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no more than 2 pets, no aggressive breeds. Great schools and location. Walking distance to downtown Matthews and greenway access.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5203349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Glenshannon Rd have any available units?
1114 Glenshannon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 Glenshannon Rd have?
Some of 1114 Glenshannon Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Glenshannon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Glenshannon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Glenshannon Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 Glenshannon Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1114 Glenshannon Rd offer parking?
No, 1114 Glenshannon Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1114 Glenshannon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1114 Glenshannon Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Glenshannon Rd have a pool?
No, 1114 Glenshannon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Glenshannon Rd have accessible units?
No, 1114 Glenshannon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Glenshannon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 Glenshannon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr
Matthews, NC 28105
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr
Matthews, NC 28105
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr
Matthews, NC 28105
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue
Matthews, NC 28105
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane
Matthews, NC 28105
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave
Matthews, NC 28105

Similar Pages

Matthews 1 BedroomsMatthews 2 Bedrooms
Matthews Apartments with PoolMatthews Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Matthews Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC
Belmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College