1114 Glenshannon Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Prestine move in ready home located in the Country Place Subdivision in Matthews! - This Updated split entry home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, the kitchen includes all updated stainless steel appliances, kitchen island with a breakfast , pantry and ample storage. Also included is beautiful screened in porch, large private yard that includes a 12 x 20 storage shed, gas log fireplace in the living room, beautiful updated baths and so much more ! Washer and dryer included in rental. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no more than 2 pets, no aggressive breeds. Great schools and location. Walking distance to downtown Matthews and greenway access.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5203349)