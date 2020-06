Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

7001 Comet Drive - 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home. The kitchen includes the electric stove. There is also a living room and dining area. The laundry hook ups are in the storage room in the garage. There is central air and gas pack heat, of which the tenant needs to provide the tank. The home has a fenced in backyard, single car garage and a storage building.

Directions (18 minutes): Take 117 South to the Burger King and take a right. Veer to the left at Old Grantham Road and turn right at Mar Mac FD to stay on Old Grantham Road. Right on Comet Drive.



