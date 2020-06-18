All apartments in Lumberton
Find more places like 1151 Furman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lumberton, NC
/
1151 Furman Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1151 Furman Drive

1151 Furman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1151 Furman Drive, Lumberton, NC 28358

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1151 Furman Drive Available 06/18/20 -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2368409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 Furman Drive have any available units?
1151 Furman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lumberton, NC.
Is 1151 Furman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1151 Furman Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 Furman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1151 Furman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lumberton.
Does 1151 Furman Drive offer parking?
No, 1151 Furman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1151 Furman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1151 Furman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 Furman Drive have a pool?
No, 1151 Furman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1151 Furman Drive have accessible units?
No, 1151 Furman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 Furman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1151 Furman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1151 Furman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1151 Furman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, NCSpring Lake, NCFlorence, SCHope Mills, NC
Southern Pines, NCConway, SCRaeford, NCPinehurst, NC
Sanford, NCLillington, NCRockfish, NCCarthage, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Horry-Georgetown Technical CollegeCoastal Carolina University
Methodist University