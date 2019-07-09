All apartments in Lowesville
Last updated July 9 2019 at 7:54 AM

1204 South Highway 16

1204 S NC 16 Business Hwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1204 S NC 16 Business Hwy, Lowesville, NC 28164

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hardwoods and tile throughout. Great lights with lots of windows, brick fireplace in living room. 1 bedroom and full bath on main with 2 good size bedrooms and full bath upstairs. 250 non refundable deposit per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 South Highway 16 have any available units?
1204 South Highway 16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowesville, NC.
Is 1204 South Highway 16 currently offering any rent specials?
1204 South Highway 16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 South Highway 16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 South Highway 16 is pet friendly.
Does 1204 South Highway 16 offer parking?
No, 1204 South Highway 16 does not offer parking.
Does 1204 South Highway 16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 South Highway 16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 South Highway 16 have a pool?
No, 1204 South Highway 16 does not have a pool.
Does 1204 South Highway 16 have accessible units?
No, 1204 South Highway 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 South Highway 16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 South Highway 16 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 South Highway 16 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 South Highway 16 does not have units with air conditioning.
