Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

1204 S Highway 16 Road

1204 S Highway 16 · No Longer Available
Location

1204 S Highway 16, Lowesville, NC 28164

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hardwoods and tile throughout. Great lights with lots of windows, brick fireplace in living room. 1 bedroom and full bath on main with 2 good size bedrooms and full bath upstairs. 250 non refundable deposit per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 S Highway 16 Road have any available units?
1204 S Highway 16 Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowesville, NC.
Is 1204 S Highway 16 Road currently offering any rent specials?
1204 S Highway 16 Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 S Highway 16 Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 S Highway 16 Road is pet friendly.
Does 1204 S Highway 16 Road offer parking?
No, 1204 S Highway 16 Road does not offer parking.
Does 1204 S Highway 16 Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 S Highway 16 Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 S Highway 16 Road have a pool?
No, 1204 S Highway 16 Road does not have a pool.
Does 1204 S Highway 16 Road have accessible units?
No, 1204 S Highway 16 Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 S Highway 16 Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 S Highway 16 Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 S Highway 16 Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 S Highway 16 Road does not have units with air conditioning.
