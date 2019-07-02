1204 S Highway 16 Road

Hardwoods and tile throughout. Great lights with lots of windows, brick fireplace in living room. 1 bedroom and full bath on main with 2 good size bedrooms and full bath upstairs. 250 non refundable deposit per pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.
