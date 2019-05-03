Rent Calculator
Home
/
Locust, NC
/
917 Main Street
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
917 Main Street
917 Main St W
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
917 Main St W, Locust, NC 28097
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bed, 1 Bath with Detached garage, Hardwood Floors, Large Backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 917 Main Street have any available units?
917 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Locust, NC
.
What amenities does 917 Main Street have?
Some of 917 Main Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 917 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
917 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 917 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Locust
.
Does 917 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 917 Main Street offers parking.
Does 917 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Main Street have a pool?
No, 917 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 917 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 917 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
