8253 Chilkoot Lane
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

8253 Chilkoot Lane

8253 Chilkoot Ln · No Longer Available
8253 Chilkoot Ln, Locust, NC 28097

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,700 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 8253 Chilkoot Lane have any available units?
8253 Chilkoot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Locust, NC.
What amenities does 8253 Chilkoot Lane have?
Some of 8253 Chilkoot Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8253 Chilkoot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8253 Chilkoot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8253 Chilkoot Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8253 Chilkoot Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8253 Chilkoot Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8253 Chilkoot Lane offers parking.
Does 8253 Chilkoot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8253 Chilkoot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8253 Chilkoot Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8253 Chilkoot Lane has a pool.
Does 8253 Chilkoot Lane have accessible units?
No, 8253 Chilkoot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8253 Chilkoot Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8253 Chilkoot Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8253 Chilkoot Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8253 Chilkoot Lane has units with air conditioning.
