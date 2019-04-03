All apartments in Locust
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:51 AM

7752 Village Parkway

7752 Village Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

7752 Village Parkway, Locust, NC 28097
Glenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Currently offered for sale or lease. Spacious custom built home overlooking Hole #4 in Red Bridge Golf Course. You will love entertaining friends and family in the huge open kitchen featuring a convection oven, built ins, veggie prep sink, and a dining area with golf course views. The floorpan is split and open with a finished bonus room over the 3 car side load garage. The rear covered porch has a beautiful outdoor fireplace. You can be on the course enjoying your favorite pass time in minutes. The Villages of Red Bridge Golf Community is a growing area just 12 miles from 485. It won't be a secret for long so come see this beautiful custom home today. Rental application required with $25 non refundable fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7752 Village Parkway have any available units?
7752 Village Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Locust, NC.
What amenities does 7752 Village Parkway have?
Some of 7752 Village Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7752 Village Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
7752 Village Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7752 Village Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 7752 Village Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Locust.
Does 7752 Village Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 7752 Village Parkway offers parking.
Does 7752 Village Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7752 Village Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7752 Village Parkway have a pool?
No, 7752 Village Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 7752 Village Parkway have accessible units?
No, 7752 Village Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 7752 Village Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7752 Village Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 7752 Village Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 7752 Village Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
