7752 Village Parkway

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Currently offered for sale or lease. Spacious custom built home overlooking Hole #4 in Red Bridge Golf Course. You will love entertaining friends and family in the huge open kitchen featuring a convection oven, built ins, veggie prep sink, and a dining area with golf course views. The floorpan is split and open with a finished bonus room over the 3 car side load garage. The rear covered porch has a beautiful outdoor fireplace. You can be on the course enjoying your favorite pass time in minutes. The Villages of Red Bridge Golf Community is a growing area just 12 miles from 485. It won't be a secret for long so come see this beautiful custom home today. Rental application required with $25 non refundable fee.