Home
/
Locust, NC
/
328 Contentment Drive
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
328 Contentment Drive
328 Contentment Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Locust
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
328 Contentment Dr, Locust, NC 28097
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful NEW 4BD/2.5BTH Single Family Home - NEW 4BD/2.5BTH in LOCUST
(RLNE5132605)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 328 Contentment Drive have any available units?
328 Contentment Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Locust, NC
.
Is 328 Contentment Drive currently offering any rent specials?
328 Contentment Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Contentment Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 Contentment Drive is pet friendly.
Does 328 Contentment Drive offer parking?
No, 328 Contentment Drive does not offer parking.
Does 328 Contentment Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 Contentment Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Contentment Drive have a pool?
No, 328 Contentment Drive does not have a pool.
Does 328 Contentment Drive have accessible units?
No, 328 Contentment Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Contentment Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 Contentment Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 Contentment Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 Contentment Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
