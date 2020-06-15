All apartments in Locust
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

304 Whispering Hills Drive

304 Whispering Hills Dr · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

304 Whispering Hills Dr, Locust, NC 28097

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 304 Whispering Hills Drive Locust NC · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1728 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,728 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5771367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Whispering Hills Drive have any available units?
304 Whispering Hills Drive has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 304 Whispering Hills Drive have?
Some of 304 Whispering Hills Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Whispering Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
304 Whispering Hills Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Whispering Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 304 Whispering Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Locust.
Does 304 Whispering Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 304 Whispering Hills Drive does offer parking.
Does 304 Whispering Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Whispering Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Whispering Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 304 Whispering Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 304 Whispering Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 304 Whispering Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Whispering Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Whispering Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Whispering Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 304 Whispering Hills Drive has units with air conditioning.
