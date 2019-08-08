All apartments in Locust
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

299 Whispering Hills Drive

299 Whispering Hills Dr · No Longer Available
Location

299 Whispering Hills Dr, Locust, NC 28097

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,709 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Monday, August 26, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of

(RLNE5022659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 299 Whispering Hills Drive have any available units?
299 Whispering Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Locust, NC.
What amenities does 299 Whispering Hills Drive have?
Some of 299 Whispering Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 299 Whispering Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
299 Whispering Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 299 Whispering Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 299 Whispering Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 299 Whispering Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 299 Whispering Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 299 Whispering Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 299 Whispering Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 299 Whispering Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 299 Whispering Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 299 Whispering Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 299 Whispering Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 299 Whispering Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 299 Whispering Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 299 Whispering Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 299 Whispering Hills Drive has units with air conditioning.
