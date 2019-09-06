All apartments in Locust
Find more places like 204 Delancy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Locust, NC
/
204 Delancy Street
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:05 AM

204 Delancy Street

204 Delancy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Locust
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

204 Delancy Street, Locust, NC 28097

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Locust NC. The home features over 2500 square feet, large master bedroom and bath, formal dining room, breakfast room, large great room, double garage and a nice shady backyard with a deck. Locust is just 15 miles from I-485 at Albemarle Road. The location is convenient to Charlotte, Concord, and Albemarle. The community features an outdoor pool. Potential renters must fill out an application and pay a non-refundable $25 fee for credit and background check prior to viewing the property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Delancy Street have any available units?
204 Delancy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Locust, NC.
What amenities does 204 Delancy Street have?
Some of 204 Delancy Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Delancy Street currently offering any rent specials?
204 Delancy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Delancy Street pet-friendly?
No, 204 Delancy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Locust.
Does 204 Delancy Street offer parking?
Yes, 204 Delancy Street offers parking.
Does 204 Delancy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Delancy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Delancy Street have a pool?
Yes, 204 Delancy Street has a pool.
Does 204 Delancy Street have accessible units?
No, 204 Delancy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Delancy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Delancy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Delancy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Delancy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Locust 3 Bedrooms
Locust Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Forsyth Technical Community College