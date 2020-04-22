All apartments in Locust
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:27 AM

1205 W Main Street

1205 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

1205 West Main Street, Locust, NC 28097

Amenities

ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This precious rental home in Locust won't last long. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with fresh updates. The exterior lawn maintenance is included in your rent. Absolutely no pets and no smokers. $25 application fee is non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 W Main Street have any available units?
1205 W Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Locust, NC.
Is 1205 W Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1205 W Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 W Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 1205 W Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Locust.
Does 1205 W Main Street offer parking?
No, 1205 W Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 1205 W Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 W Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 W Main Street have a pool?
No, 1205 W Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 1205 W Main Street have accessible units?
No, 1205 W Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 W Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 W Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 W Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 W Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

