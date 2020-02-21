All apartments in Lincolnton
527 W Pine Street
527 W Pine Street

527 W Pine St · No Longer Available
Location

527 W Pine St, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very nice apartment on W Pine St. conveniently located close to downtown Lincolnton. Application fee is $30 per adult. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 W Pine Street have any available units?
527 W Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnton, NC.
Is 527 W Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
527 W Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 W Pine Street pet-friendly?
No, 527 W Pine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnton.
Does 527 W Pine Street offer parking?
No, 527 W Pine Street does not offer parking.
Does 527 W Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 W Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 W Pine Street have a pool?
No, 527 W Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 527 W Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 527 W Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 527 W Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 W Pine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 527 W Pine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 527 W Pine Street does not have units with air conditioning.

